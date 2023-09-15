The All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the March 18th election, Professor in Nentawe Yilwatda has applauded the Country’s first lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, for showing empathy to the victims of crises in Plateau State.

Nentawe in a statement issued by his spokesman, Shittu Bamaiyi, expressed appreciation to the President’s wife for coming to the aid of the victims of attacks who have been languishing in various IDP camps in some parts of the state.

He noted that Senator Tinubu by that singular action has clearly demonstrated that she is a concerned mother of the nation, humane and kind hearted leader.

According to him, the five hundred million naira donated, will in no small way, assist the victims also and raise their hope in getting over their predicaments in no distant future.

Nentawe appealed to spirited individuals and non-governmental organizations to also assist in whatever possible in order to complement the efforts of the Plateau state government in providing succour to the victims of the attacks.

Also, Nentawe has congratulated the Plateau State Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists for successfully electing it’s officials.

He described as heartwarming and examplary, that the election was conducted under a very peaceful and matured manner

Nentawe specifically congratulated Mrs Ayuku Pwaspo of the Plateau Radio and Television Chapel and other elected officers, for emerging victorious at the end of the congress.

He charged the new executive council members to as they settle down, look at the working condition of journalists particularly as it affects their welfare, training and journalism infrastructure in the state.

Nentawe pointed out that, what is more important is the serious challenge presently poised to the conventional Media by the Social media.

According to him, there is the need for the conventional Media to step up their game interms of professionalism and credibility, so as to show the difference between them and the unconventional Media.





Nentawe prayed and wished the Ayuku-led Executive Council a successful and remarkable tenure.

