NEMA conducts flood simulation exercise in Kano

In furtherance of renewed efforts to mitigate the impact of flooding across the country, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has conducted a full-scale simulation exercise aimed at raising awareness on flood hazards and clarifying the roles of communities and stakeholders in responding to the 2025 flood prediction, particularly in parts of Kano and the adjoining states of Jigawa and Yobe.

The simulation exercise, code-named Ex-Ceton Rayuka, was held on Saturday along the riverside in Wudil, Kano State, and was designed to test multi-level response mechanisms and inter-agency coordination in the event of a flood scenario arising from potential water releases from the Tiga, Challawa, and Bagauda Dams—releases that could significantly affect downstream communities across several local government areas in Kano, Jigawa, and Yobe States.

Speaking during the exercise, NEMA Director General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, who personally led the activity, emphasized that the full-scale simulation was part of NEMA’s broader preparedness strategy to strengthen coordination, communication, and clearly define roles among stakeholders for a more efficient and proactive flood response.

“As we all know, flooding remains one of the most recurrent and devastating natural disasters in Nigeria, with far-reaching impacts on lives, livelihoods, infrastructure, and entire communities. The recent flood incident in Mokwa, Niger State, is a stark reminder of this threat.

“The essence of this simulation is not only to test our plans and protocols but also to identify gaps and strengthen our multi-agency collaboration. Today, we simulate a crisis so that we can be better prepared to save lives when the real situation occurs. Let me reiterate: preparedness saves lives,” she said.

Mrs. Zubaida Umar noted that the Agency had earlier conducted a similar simulation in Anambra State, highlighting the importance of transitioning from a reactive to a proactive approach in disaster management.

She further explained that: “This exercise is about improving our preparedness by identifying and addressing potential weaknesses before disaster strikes.”

Mrs. Umar commended the Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and local emergency committees for their strong collaboration and active participation in the exercise.

In his remarks, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, represented by the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, commended NEMA for organizing the simulation and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to partnering with the Agency to strengthen disaster preparedness and response.

He emphasized the importance of early preparedness, noting that proactive steps like this simulation are critical to mitigating the impacts of flooding in the state and beyond.

The Director of Search and Rescue at NEMA, Air Commodore Kenneth Oyong, who coordinated the exercise, explained that key lessons and identified gaps had been noted and would inform preparations for future flood responses by all stakeholders.

The exercise was organised by NEMA in collaboration with the Kano State Emergency Management Agency. Also in attendance were the heads of SEMAs from Jigawa and Katsina States, as well as a representative from Yobe State SEMA.

Other participating stakeholders included members of Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMCs), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), dam managers, the Fire Service, the Nigeria Police, Disaster Response Units of the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force, the Nigerian Red Cross Society, State Ministries of Health and Water Resources, local divers, and community volunteers.

Present at the event were observers from the Office of the Vice President, Nigerian Senate (represented by Senator Mustapha Khabib), Office of the National Security Adviser, Defence Headquarters, and UN-OCHA.

The simulation exercise climaxed a four-day series of activities by NEMA, which included advocacy visits, capacity-building sessions, and stakeholder engagements focused on enhancing flood preparedness and community resilience.

