The incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should look into the matter insecurity and incessant robbery attacks across the nation. Many innocent Nigerians including serving police officers have been murdered by dare devil armed robbers. Why is it hard for all our security agencies to get rid of criminals who are terrorising us?

Are the security agencies in Nigeria not well equipped to tackle armed robbers? Who leaks security information to the criminals? We need to get it right at this moment as incessant robbery attacks continue in Nigeria. The incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a lot to do in the area of security.

To ameliorate the problem, the government needs to identify sources of information leakage among the security agencies and deal with them.

As things stand now, Nigerians are looking forward to seeing changes in the security architecture of this nation under the incoming administration. We want the president-elect to reshuffle all the security agencies in the country and ensure that Nigerians feel safe no matter where they live in the country.

Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan.

