NEDC mandated to revive North-East education crippled by Boko Haram — MD

Managing Director of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Alkali, has reaffirmed the commission’s resolve to rebuild the region’s education system, which has suffered immense setbacks from over a decade of Boko Haram insurgency and recurring attacks on schools.

Alkali stated this in Maiduguri on Saturday during the closing ceremony of a two-week train-the-trainers workshop organised for 100 Tsangaya and Islamiyya teachers in Borno State.

He said the initiative was launched in response to lingering security challenges and forms part of a broader strategy to rehabilitate and reposition the region’s educational framework.

According to him, the programme will be extended to all six states in the region, with a second phase already underway.

He added that participants would receive starter packs to support implementation and ensure the continuity of the training.

Alkali further disclosed that the NEDC is working closely with the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education to tackle the high number of out-of-school children in the region.

The initiative, he said, aligns with the Commission’s master plan to improve access to quality education and raise literacy levels.

Besides teacher training, the NEDC is also investing in school infrastructure, learning materials, scholarships, and strategic partnerships to revitalise the education sector.

He maintained that the overarching goal is to improve the quality of education through a multi-faceted approach while engaging stakeholders in efforts to restore educational standards across the region.

Speaking at the event, the NEDC’s Executive Director of Humanitarian Affairs, Musa Umar Yashi, said investing in human capital—particularly in skill acquisition for Almajiris—would promote peaceful coexistence and stimulate socio-economic activities in the North-East.

Yashi lamented that Almajiris have long been marginalised and denied access to essential government support, stressing the need for more inclusive interventions.

He commended the resilience of the region’s people and acknowledged the sacrifices made by communities in states like Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe.

He also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support, and to the Nigeria Arabic Language Village for its efforts in improving the lives of Alarammas and Almajiris.

He called for deeper collaboration with stakeholders to foster peace and sustainable development in the North-East region.

