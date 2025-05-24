UNICEF, NGO partner Ondo govt to end FGM

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in partnership with the leading non-governmental organization Balm in Gilead Foundation for Sustainable Development (BIGIF), has established a synergy with the Ondo State government to tackle and eradicate Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the state.

Disclosing this during an advocacy visit to the Ondo State Ministry of Women Affairs, Denis Onoise, Child Protection Specialist at the UNICEF Lagos Field Office, commended the state government for its commitment to the welfare of children, particularly women.

Onoise said the collaborative initiative is part of a broader commitment to safeguard the health, rights, and dignity of girls and women in Nigeria.

The joint effort brings together government agencies, civil society actors, traditional and religious leaders, women’s groups, men champions, and youth groups—particularly adolescent girls—to build their agency, challenge harmful traditional practices, and accelerate sustainable progress towards the abandonment of FGM.

According to Onoise, female genital mutilation is a violation of human rights that inflicts deep and lifelong physical, emotional, and psychological scars on girls and women.

The UNICEF representative emphasized the importance of collective action in combating FGM: “Ending FGM requires more than just laws—it demands community dialogue, empowerment, and sustained advocacy.

“We are here to support Ondo State in strengthening community-based mechanisms and empowering girls with the knowledge and confidence to say no to FGM,” said Denis, UNICEF Representative.

The Executive Director of Balm in Gilead Foundation for Sustainable Development (BIGIF), Dr. Oluwatumininu Adedeji, said the intervention is a renewed effort to eliminate Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and safeguard the rights and well-being of girls and women in the state.

According to her, despite a national decline in FGM prevalence, the practice persists in parts of Nigeria, including Ondo State, making this partnership imperative in ending FGM.

She said the partnership seeks to build on existing progress through sustained public engagement, policy advocacy, and inclusive programming that leaves no one behind and does no harm.

Adedeji, while highlighting the central role of community mobilization and education, said, “Our approach focuses on engaging youth and women, adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating mothers, men, grandparents, traditional, community and religious leaders, legislators, justice sector actors, health workers, and families to shift deeply rooted social norms that sustain the practice of FGM. We are seeing change happen where communities take ownership of this issue.”

She added that the initiative will include a comprehensive package of interventions such as public education campaigns, school-based outreach, youth engagement, capacity building for frontline health workers, and the establishment of community surveillance, response systems, and survivor support services.

Adedeji said the project will facilitate multi-stakeholder partnerships, underscoring a shared commitment to promoting the health, dignity, and human rights of every girl and woman in Ondo State.

She further stressed the need for all stakeholders in the state to collaborate and lauded the choice of Ondo for the intervention, which aligns with the governor’s seven pillars of administration, “OUR EASE.”

The Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Women Affairs, Dr. Seun Osamaye, appreciated the efforts of UNICEF and BIGIF in eradicating FGM in the state.

She disclosed that the state is focusing on efficient healthcare and socio-economic welfare and would continue to mobilize support toward achieving this and other agendas.

She further commended UNICEF and its partners for their unwavering support in protecting girls from harmful practices.

“FGM is not only a grave violation of the rights of girls and women but also a threat to their health, wellbeing, and future.

“Ondo State is determined to end this harmful practice, and we are proud to work with partners who share this commitment,” the Special Adviser said.

Osamaye also said, “I want to assure you that our ministry is open to partnering with stakeholders to achieve the development goals of the HE Lucky Ayedatiwa administration.”

Describing the Ministry of Women Affairs as a bridge to the vulnerable population, she told the team that the ministry is committed to the success of the project while promising to work collaboratively with BIGIF and other stakeholders.

The team called on all stakeholders—government institutions, civil society, media, and community members—to join hands in this crucial fight to ensure that every girl in Ondo State grows up free from violence, empowered to thrive, and able to realize her full potential.

Also in attendance were the management team of the ministry, including the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Olukemi Odusola, the Director of Child Affairs, Director of Women Affairs, Director of Finance, and other members of the UNICEF team.

