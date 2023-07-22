The Chairman, Gombe State Unity and Development Mandate Forum (GSUDMF), Alhaji Salihu Magaji, has lauded the appointment of Ahmed Abdulsalam Yahaya as Executive Director, Operations of North-East Development Commission (NEDC).

The Forum therefore commended President Bola Ahmad Tinubu for finding Abdulsalam worthy of the appointment into the Board of Directors of the NEDC to represent Gombe State.

The Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Salihu Magaji gave the commendation, in a statement distributed to Journalists in Gombe on Saturday.

He said that “The appointment of Abdulsalam is a well-deserved one because he is a person with the capacity and energy to develop the North-East zone and Nigeria in general. This is in recognition of his sterling qualities and wealth of experience as a technocrat, experienced banker and administrator”.

He also said that the appointment had been greeted with excitement and encomiums amongst the elders and youths of the zone, “we know what he can deliver as Executive Director Operations towards executing viable projects in the region.”

The Forum stated that it considered Abdulsalam Yahaya’s appointment as a solution to the challenges bedeviling the region due to his hard work, patriotism, and commitment to the improvement of the wellbeing and welfare of the people of the North-East.

“We welcome with immense joy the appointment of Abdussalam Yahya Ahmed. Abdussalam’s appointment is well-deserved and he will help in bringing creative ideas toward consolidating on the gains so far made by the commission in its efforts at reversing the negative impacts of insurgency in the North-East.”

He added that, “Abdussalam has distinguished himself in all walks of life; he cares for the poor; he is a motivation to elders, youths and less privileged in the sub-region and a key driver of empowerment of women and youths.”

According to him, “the President had done well by appointing an experienced man who will always cooperate with the other Board members, relate with all and mobilize youths and elders toward sustaining peaceful coexistence, reconstruction and post Insurgency drive agenda of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The Forum also commended the Governors of the region for ensuring a viable partnership with the Commission for the betterment of the lives of the people.

Salisu Magaji said that the appointment of exemplary leaders into the Board is a confirmation of President Tinubu’s firm belief to work with experienced people that have capacity to help in the rebuilding process toward a greater Nigeria.





Recall that last Wednesday, the President sent the list of names Abdussalam and 10 others to the Senate for confirmation as members of the Governing Board of the NEDC in accordance with section 5 subsection b of the NEDC Establishment Act 2017.

