At least, more than 74,819 candidates are participating in the ongoing 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for external candidates nationwide.

Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, made this known on Saturday while monitoring the examination at Government Science Secondary School Gombe, Gombe State.

Director, Information and Digital Communication, Azeez Sani, said in a statement that Prof. Wushishi expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the candidates at the centre, adding that reports received from the various centres across the country indicated that the examination is going smoothly.

He admonished candidates to shun examination malpractice, noting that various measures have been put in place to check the menace.

The Registrar, who is on nationwide monitoring of the examination, said the Council has put in place necessary measures to ensure that the examination is seamless.

The 2023 SSCE External, which started on Monday, November 20, 2023, will end on December 20, 2023.

The candidates are to sit for the examination in 29 different subjects.

