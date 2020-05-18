NDLEA seizes 619.08kg of illicit drugs in Adamawa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Adamawa, has announced the seizure of 619.08kg of psychotropics and other illicit drugs between January and May 2020.

Mohammed Idris, NDLEA’s Commander in Adamawa, said at a press briefing in Yola on Monday that the breakthrough followed the agency’s synergy with other security outfits.

He said that the command also arrested 166 drug suspects during the period under review, saying, “158 of them were male while eight were female.”

According to him, the NDLEA had been working in partnership with Operation Farauta, a Joint Security task Force in the state.

Idris also stated that the agency had renewed its vigour and strategies towards tackling drug challenges in all parts of the state.

“I told you earlier this year that we would employ a new strategy to tackle the drug challenges in the state; our searchlights have been on the various drug black spots,” he said.

The commander said that the agency had strategically tackled illegal drug activities in abattoirs and motor parks across the state.

“With our new strategies and cordial working relationship with other sister security operatives, a total of 619.08kg of illicit drugs and substances were seized between January and May,” he said.

He said the agency equally seized abandoned drugs in Jambutu Central Motor Park Jimeta, Fufore, Gombi and Mubi.

(NAN)