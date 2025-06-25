NDLEA arrests 312 suspects, seizes over 800kg of drugs in Akwa Ibom

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has successfully arrested 312 drug suspects even as over 803.672kg of hard drugs have been seized in Akwa Ibom State between May and June 2025.

The state commander of the NDLEA, Mrs Obot Bassey, disclosed this during a press conference to mark the 2025 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Uyo.

The theme for this year’s International Free Day is; “The Evidence Is Clear: Invest In Prevention, #Break the Circle.”

The commander said that the theme was a shift from reaction to prevention and based on strategies not on guesswork but on data, research and evidence.

According to Bassey, out of the 312 suspects arrested, 261 were males and 51 females, adding that 38 drug offenders were also prosecuted and convicted within the period.

The commander said that the Command has treated and rehabilitated 43 male drug dependent persons, and also carried out drug abuse prevention education at 91 locations across the state.

“From June 2024 to May 2025, we have arrested 312 suspects made up of 261 males and 51 females and we have siezed quantity of drug 803. 672 kg.

“We have prosecuted and convicted 38 drug offenders and we have carried out drug addiction prevention at 91 locations across Akwa Ibom state and we have rehabilitated 43 males and counselled 179 persons,” Bassey said.

Bassey said that drug abuse was not just a criminal issue but public health issue, stressing that prevention is a shared responsibility.

She called on parents, educators, religious leaders and community members to join hands in creating a supportive environment that foster healthy lifestyles and deter drug use.

The Akwa Ibom drug law enforcement boss said that apart from enforcing the laws, they also ensuring the protection of the future of Nigerian children.

She reminded the youth that drug negatively imapct people’s health and their wellbeing in the society.

She called the government, philanthropists, individuals and institutions to invest massively in drug use preventive measures.

The commander commended the state government for their support and appealed for logistics vehicles to the command to enable them move across the 31 local local government areas of the state.

The commander said that this year’s theme calls for the continuation of sustained investment in prevention.

She thanked sister security agencies in the state for their collaboration and cooperation to ensure a drug free society.

