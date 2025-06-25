Nigeria’s irrigation project sets standard in gender inclusion — Minister

Nigeria’s Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Utsev, has lauded the Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria (TRIMING) Project as a benchmark for gender inclusion, particularly for its successes in empowering women and preventing gender-based violence (GBV) within irrigation schemes.

Speaking through the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Richard Pheelangwah, at the “From Tradition to Transformation, led by Women” Gender Mainstreaming/Gender-Based Violence Success Stories Dissemination Workshop in Kano on Thursday, the Minister highlighted significant progress achieved by the TRIMING project.

Professor Utsev pointed to the “Institutionalization of Gender-Based Violence Response” as a key success, noting the development and implementation of GBV Action Plans across all project schemes.

These plans, he explained, provide a comprehensive framework for risk mitigation, community sensitization, survivor support, and coordinated response to address violence.

He further celebrated the “Women’s Leadership in Water Users Association (WUAs),” where women, once marginalized or absent, are now significantly represented as leaders. This has enabled them to actively shape irrigation management decisions, contributing to more inclusive governance.

The Minister added that this “Women’s Empowerment in Irrigation Management” has extended beyond mere access to irrigated plots, with women becoming active members and leaders within WUAs, substantially improving their economic empowerment and social status in affected communities.

The project has also focused on “Capacity Building and Behavioral Change,” conducting various programs for community members, traditional leaders (Village Heads), contractors, and ministry and project staff.

These programs, centered on gender sensitivity, GBV prevention, and survivor-centered approaches, have fostered a remarkable shift in behavior and attitude, promoting greater accountability.

Professor Utsev highlighted “Strengthened Local Capacities” aimed at ensuring community ownership of GBV prevention and response mechanisms. This involves building a pool of community-based resource persons, including River Basin Development Authority – Gender Desk Officers, local security bodies (such as Hisbah and vigilante groups), and youth champions across all TRIMING participating States, ensuring the sustainability of gains beyond project closure.

“Cultural and Social Norm Shift” was also noted as a critical achievement, with TRIMING adopting measures that helped transform entrenched cultural norms. Previously, GBV was often viewed as a private issue; however, through gender dialogue sessions, radio campaigns, storytelling, and visual materials in local languages, the project has fostered more positive social norms.

The Minister emphasized the project’s “Compliance with Global Best Practices,” stating that its GBV interventions align with the World Bank Environmental and Social Standards. This not only meets international safeguarding expectations but also sets a precedent for future irrigation or infrastructure investments in Nigeria and similar settings globally.

Finally, he emphasised “Partnerships with Women-Led and Grassroots Organizations” in the GBV initiative, ensuring grounded interventions that respect local culture and values.

Mr. Richard Pheelangwah, represented by the Deputy Director of Irrigation, Hauwa Muhammad, urged participants to renew their commitment to becoming champions of gender justice, defenders of the vulnerable, and builders of inclusive systems for the overall public interest.

The workshop saw the attendance of notable dignitaries, including the Chairman of Hadejia/Jamma’are River Basin Development Authority, Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi, representatives from the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, and state Ministries of Women Affairs from Sokoto, Kano, Zamfara, Gombe, and Jigawa states, as well as the World Bank.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE