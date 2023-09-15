On Friday, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) commenced the training orientation of 75 graduate attachments to improve youth employment in Taraba State.

Alhaji Danjuma Shehu, Taraba state coordinator of the directorate, noted during the training orientation in Jalingo that the idea was the federal government’s deliberate efforts through NDE to reduce the overdependence of graduate youths on government jobs.

According to him, the GAP training was targeted at improving the employability of graduate youths, impacting relevant skills gaps, and building a competent workforce for the unemployed in tertiary institutions.

“The training orientation of graduate attachment is targeted to reduce the overdependence of youths on government jobs.

The objective of the GAP training is to improve the employability of youth, impact relevant skills gaps, and build a competent workforce for the unemployed in tertiary institutions.

The Graduate Attachment Programme (GAP) is a social intervention programme designed to address graduate unemployment by providing transient jobs to unemployed youth graduates of tertiary institutions.

“We intend to retain the talents of the organisation where they serve since the exposure allows the employers a full assessment of the intern’s job potential.

However, in achieving the training objectives and outcome, the right participating corporate organisations should be deliberately selected, and interns should position themselves to develop specific skills relevant to the available jobs, particularly gaining requisite practical experience, developing employability skills, and upskilling core competencies on the job,” The coordinator explained.

Alhaji Shehu also disclosed that the 75 unemployed graduates of tertiary institutions were selected across 16 local government areas of Taraba.

He noted that the GAP training orientation for graduate attachment is to last for a period of three (3) months with a monthly stipend of N20,000 per participant

Miss Esther Philibus, one of the participants who spoke on behalf of the participants, thanked NDE for the gesture and pledged that they would make the directorate proud by participating fully in the training to achieve the program’s aim.





