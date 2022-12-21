NDDC: Ilaje National Alliance Movement (INAMO) hails Senate on appointment

The Ilaje National Alliance Movement (INAMO) has expressed joy at the confirmation of Charles Ogunmola, who they described as an illustrious son of Ondo State, on his confirmation by the Nigerian Senate as the Executive Director (Projects) on the board of Niger/Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

INAMO in a statement signed by its secretary, Oluwatobi Fagbemi, stated that there is no doubt that the choice of Ogunmola by President Muhammadu Buhari to fill the vital position in accordance with the NDDC Act was a strategic move to put a capable and efficient hand who will bring a massive turnaround to the interventionist agency in terms of the quality of projects to be executed and the relevance of such projects to the mandate states that make up the agency.

“For nominating Mr Ogunmola, a man with a rich pedigree in the corporate world for all this very vital position – ED Projects – we commend the President for placing a high premium on competence and sterling quality over and above primordial sentiments that have impeded the growth and development of the mandate areas of the NDDC over the years.

“We are particularly grateful to the Senate, who despite the bottlenecks emplaced by some perennial parasites in Ilaje land masquerading as leaders who wanted to surreptitiously frustrate the confirmation, went ahead to confirm the nominee based on the NDDC Act and already established precedents of the distinguished Red Chamber.

“By this, we also commend the efforts and support of all Ilaje sons and daughters who stood by Mr Ogunmola during his nomination, screening and confirmation by the Senate despite the pressure mounted by those who wanted to scuttle the confirmation,” INAMO stated.

The group said that going by the work ahead and the urgency to bring the much-needed development to the axis, “we invite all and critical and relevant stakeholders in and around Ilaje LGA of Ondo State to rally around and provide the needed support and cooperation with the new ED(Projects). We need him as much as he needs us for the overall development of our area.”