NCPC partners ICPC to sensitise staff on ethical conduct

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) is taking proactive measures to enhance ethical standards within its organization by partnering with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). The Executive Secretary of NCPC, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, announced this collaboration during a Sensitization and Public Awareness Workshop for staff on Anti-Corruption and Ethical Conduct, held on September 17, 2025, at the NCPC Conference Hall in Abuja.

Bishop Adegbite expressed the Commission’s commitment to promoting integrity, justice, honesty, and accountability among its employees, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of building a nation rooted in righteousness and the fear of God. He stated, “NCPC will do everything possible to ensure the realization of this national aspiration.” He further emphasized that corruption undermines the values of good governance and erodes public trust, urging staff to embrace the ideals encapsulated in NCPC’s corporate slogan, “Service and Satisfaction.”

He remarked, “The sensitization program conducted by ICPC will equip staff with the knowledge and moral responsibility to resist corrupt practices while upholding the highest standards of professionalism.”

Earlier, Dr. Musa Adamu, Chairman of ICPC, represented by Mr. Olusegun Adigun, Director of the Systems Study and Review Department, expressed gratitude to Bishop Adegbite for his support in establishing the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) within the Commission.

Dr. Adamu noted that corruption is a significant barrier to national development, undermining trust in institutions and reducing the effectiveness of governance. He highlighted that the ACTU acts as a vanguard against corruption and that its success relies heavily on collaboration and collective efforts.

He urged the Management of NCPC to continue its unwavering support for the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU), ensuring that the unit is equipped with the necessary resources and institutional backing to drive impactful reforms.

Presentations were made by ICPC resource persons on “Entrenching Ethics and Integrity in the Workplace” and “Public Sector Corruption: Nature and Consequences.”