The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has congratulated Muslims on the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

In a statement, Bishop Adegbite praised Muslims for their sacrifice and obedience to God’s will, urging them to emulate Prophet Muhammed’s teachings and embrace interfaith harmony.

He encouraged them to pray for Nigeria’s peace and prosperity, noting that peace is essential for development.

Bishop Adegbite also urged Muslims to support the government and security agencies in fighting criminality and to pray for President’s good health to deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda.

He assured that the current economic hardship will soon pass as the government works to alleviate its effects on the masses.

BIshop Adegbite called on Imams and Clergy to continue praying for the country and its leadership to reap democracy’s dividends.