NCF N1m gifts: 12 winners emerge in Aduke Alakija Essay competition

NO fewer than 12 winners have emerged in the 15th edition of the NCF/Ambassador Aduke Alakija Memorial National Schools’ Art & Essay competition with the theme “Only One Earth.”

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) announced the 12 intelligent/ creative students as winners among the students that participated in the competition that was widely applied across the nation.

Environmental education is a key focus of the NCF in reaching the Nigerian students and youths across all levels of education, hence the establishment of the annual National Schools’ Art & Essay competition in honour of one of its founding trustees, late Ambassador AdukeAlakija.

The annual National Schools’ Art & Essay competition was first held in 1988 as part of NCF’s education and awareness programme in the formal school system.

The art competition is open to anyone between five and 18 years old, while the essay competition is open to anyone between 12 and 18 years of age, in full-time education.

The entries are expected to be endorsed by the Principal/Head Teacher of the participants’ school and submitted to the State Ministries of Education for initial assessment.

The best five entries in each of the category are submitted by the 36 state Ministries of Education and the Federal Capital Territory to NCF for the final assessment.





The NCF’s team of judges, who are professionals in the field of arts and literature, decided the winners. The first position received sum of N150,000, 2nd position received sum of N100,000, while the third place received N50,000.

The National Schools’ Art and Essay Competition is a veritable educational and advocacy tool used in engaging youths’ interest in conservation and environmental issues.

Started in 1988, the annual competition has grown from participation of one state to 32 States in 2019, representing approximately 90 per cent geographic spread participation – with over 500 schools.

In the junior category of the essay competition, Adegbola Marvellous Toluwani, came first, Alawode Abdullateef emerges second and Oyelola Moyosola came third.

For the senior category of the essay competition, Ayodele Mercy Kehinde emerges the winner; Ademuluyi Oreoluwa came second and Precious Nneoma took the third place.

Also in the junior category of the Art competition, Udoh Destiny Godwin came first; Subair Destiny came second and the third place went to Usman Amirat.