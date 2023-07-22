The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has announced that three winners of its forthcoming seventh annual national undergraduates essay competition will share a total cash prize of N2.2 million, while all the top ten finalists will each receive a laptop.

A statement signed and issued to newsmen at the weekend in Yenagoa by the consultant, Mr. Eyinimi Omorozi, CEO of Mahogany 21st Century Concepts Limited, stated that this year’s edition of the NCDMB Annual National Undergraduate Essay Competition will officially commence nationwide on Monday the 24th of July, 2023.

According to Omorozi, “The 2023 edition, which is the seventh in the series of the prestigious NCDMB flagship event, is designed to promote academic excellence for Nigerian young undergraduates in Nigerian tertiary institutions and the Nigerian Content Policy.

“The academic exercise mainly encourages Nigerian youths to build local capacities and competencies to prepare for effective participation in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas industry and promote academic.

“The competition is slated to commence nationwide on 24 July 2023, and this year’s theme is focused on “Nigerian Content and the lessons from the global Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The 2023 edition will come to a close on the 20” of September 2023 with an award/prize-giving ceremony in Yenagoa Bayelsa State.

“The first prize is N1,000,000.00, then the second prize is N700,000.00, and the third prize is N500,000.00. All the top ten finalists will each receive a laptop

“The NCDMB Annual National Undergraduate Essay Competition is open only to first and second-year students in public and private higher institutions of learning in Nigeria.

“Eligible and interested students are advised to log on to the program website www.ncdmbessay.ng to participate in the academic exercise beginning from the commencement date.”.

Recall that a second-year Political Science student of the University of Ibadan, Mr. Ayotomiwa Elesho won the N1 million prize in the 6th Annual National Undergraduate Essay Competition last year.