NCAA vs Foreign Airlines: A victory for Nigerian passengers

Gboyega Adeoye

 

 

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has recently taken a bold step to protect the rights of Nigerian passengers. This came by the threat issued to suspend or fine foreign airlines that sell tickets to passengers only to deport them back to Nigeria mid-journey. 

This move is a clear indication that the NCAA is committed to ensuring that airlines operate with integrity and professionalism.

For too long, Nigerian passengers have been subjected to the frustration and distress of being deported back to Nigeria after being sold tickets for flights with multiple legs. 

This has not only caused significant emotional distress but also tarnished the reputation of Nigeria’s aviation industry.

The regulatory body’s decision to punish foreign airlines that engage in this practice is a welcome relief for Nigerian passengers. 

By requiring airlines to inform passengers about potential barriers to their admissibility at destinations before travel, the NCAA is ensuring that passengers are fully aware of the risks involved.

The impact of this decision will be significant. Airlines that engage in this practice will face regulatory action, including fines, suspension of flight operations, or other measures deemed appropriate by the NCAA. 

This will not only protect Nigerian passengers but also promote a more transparent and accountable aviation industry.

The NCAA’s decision is a step in the right direction towards promoting a more passenger-friendly aviation industry in Nigeria. 

By taking a firm stance against airlines that engage in this practice, the NCAA is sending a clear message that the rights of passengers will be protected.

In conclusion, the NCAA’s decision to beam searchlight in these erring foreign airlines is a victory for Nigerian passengers. It is a clear indication that the NCAA is committed to ensuring that airlines operate with integrity and professionalism. 

This move will promote a more transparent and accountable aviation industry and protect the rights of Nigerian passengers.

 

