Aviation industry mourns Samuel Oduselu

THE aviation industry is mourning the loss of Engr. Dr. Samuel Olukayode Oduselu, the pioneer Commissioner/CEO of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), who passed away in Los Angeles, USA, after a brief illness.

Oduselu, aged 79, was a highly respected figure in the aviation industry, known for his dedication and expertise in accident investigation.

His contributions to the development of aviation safety in Nigeria and beyond will be greatly missed.

The family has announced two memorial services and a burial ceremony to honour Dr. Oduselu’s life and legacy.

The services will be held in both Nigeria and the United States, reflecting his international connections and influence.

A service of songs will be at his Lagos residence while a second service of songs will be held at 1712 S Glendale Avenue, Glendale, CA 91205.

Dr. Oduselu will be laid to rest on Friday, April 26 at 1:00 pm, at Forest Lawn, 1712 S Glendale Avenue, Glendale, CA 91205.