The Director General/CEO of the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA), Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, has underscored the importance of harnessing biotechnological advancements to address pressing environmental challenges in Nigeria.

Speaking at a lecture to commemorate World Environment Day (WED), Professor Mustapha said biotechnology offers a wealth of opportunities for addressing environmental issues and building a more resilient world.

“By leveraging the power of biotechnology, we can develop innovative and sustainable solutions to protect our planet and ensure a greener future for all”, he noted.

This year’s theme of land restoration, desertification, and drought resistance holds great significance, as emphasised by Prof. Mustapha. He urged young scientists and researchers to spearhead efforts in combating land degradation and desertification, which are widespread issues in the country.

The DG further stressed the need to align research endeavours with global environmental initiatives, highlighting the agency’s dedication to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The Director, Environmental Biotechnology and Bioconservation department of the agency, Dr. Adetunji Olusegun, echoed the agency’s commitment to promoting environmental sustainability through biotechnology. He emphasised the department’s dedication to collaborating with partners to preserve endangered plant species crucial for desertification control.

The event featured engaging presentations, and interactive discussions, and culminated in a Tree Planting Exercise to symbolise the agency’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

