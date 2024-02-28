IN furtherance of its commitment to collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one introduced into the market for recycling or reuse by 2030, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd recently commissioned a recycling bank in Lagos.

The neighbourhood-based recycling bank, which is situated in Ifako-Ijaiye housing estate in Agege, is one of 10 strategically located recycling facilities spread across communities in Lagos and Abuja that was commissioned recently.

The facilities will serve as a hub for collecting polyethylene terephthalate bottles, otherwise referred to as ‘PET bottles,’ and give residents an opportunity to turn their plastic waste into cash.

Oluwasoromidayo George, the Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director at NBC commented: “We recognise that there is an urgent need in creating solutions to some of the challenges that the world is facing today with single use plastics. And we are committed to doing that. As strategic bottling partners of the Coca-Cola company, we are focused on driving change in the way recyclable wastes are disposed, and through the development of more sustainable packaging solutions for a cleaner planet.

“Over the years, we have continued to champion the creation of aggregation hubs and recycling banks across the country, and have invested heavily in packaging innovation projects that have reduced our CO2 emission by over 7,500 MT. Additionally, we are also investing through the Food & Beverage Industry Association Producers Responsibility Organisation (FBRA) to increase post-consumer packaging collection in line with our global commitment to collect 1 bottle for every bottle we put in the market by 2030.”

Speaking further on NBC’s community-based efforts at improving the collection of plastic bottlesand related packaging wastes through partnerships, she said: “We are particularly excited to work with Chanja Datti Recycling Co Ltd., who are leaders in the collection and recycling of plastic wastes in the country. As operational partners for the recycling banks in Lagos and Abuja, we are positive that our collaboration will lead to the development of a sustainable waste management infrastructure within the country. And in that regard, I must appreciate the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and the Lagos Building Investment Companyfor their continued support.”

Adeoye Babajide, Director of Waste Management, representing the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Environment, commented: “We commend the Nigeria Bottling Company and its partners for taking another bold step increating a sustainable approach fornot just managing plastic wastes, but for safeguarding our environment. We believe that projects like this are essential for a positive change in Lagos State and is in line with our vision of attaining a greener and healthier Environment .”

“As we commission the recycling bank today, we envisage that residents of Ifako-Ijaiye and its environs would embrace more responsible waste management practices, even as they take advantage of the plastics for cash initiative.”

Olufunto Boroffice, the Chief Executive Officer, Chanja Datti Recycling Limited and project partner to NBC, commented: “We are proud to partner with NBC, to minimise indiscriminate disposal of plastics, PET and strive towards a cleaner and better community. We believe that partnerships like this are a vital step towards a brighter and more prosperous future for the nation.

“The commissioning of the recycling bank has a threefold focus: clearing waste from the environment, income generation for members of the community through our trash-for-cash model and addressing various socioeconomic needs.”