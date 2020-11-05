NBA sets up fact-finding team on Oyigbo killings

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Thursday, set up a fact-finding team to investigate the alleged killing of Oyigbo indigenes by the Nigerian military.

The four-man team comprises NBA 1st Vice President, John Aikpokpo-Martins; two former NBA Port-Harcourt branch Chairmen, Victor Frank-Briggs and Anthonia Osademe; and a former NBA Ukwa branch Chairman, Chimaroke Elie.

Announcing this in a statement, on Thursday, NBA President, Olumide Akpata, stated that the team would visit Oyigbo and conduct an inquiry into the events in the area and the findings published.

Akpata said in the wake of the reports of extra-judicial killings and rights violations, he enquired about the situation from the Chairmen of the Ukwa and Port Harcourt Branches of the NBA (the two branches closest to Oyigbo).

“Whilst the Chairmen of the two branches expressed concern over the situation, they, however, informed me that they were yet to conduct an on-the-spot assessment owing to the curfew imposed on the area by the State Government to forestall breakdown of law and order.

“In a separate telephone conversation with the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, he categorically denied ordering any such shooting as rumoured but acknowledged clashes between men of the Nigerian military and some suspected lPOB members in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the State.

“The Governor further explained that the curfew imposed on the area was borne out of necessity and assured me that it would be lifted yesterday, 3rd November 2020. l have now confirmed that the curfew has indeed been lifted and that residents of the area are now able to go about their lawful activities.”

Akpata reiterated the NBA’s position that respect for the fundamental rights “It is non-negotiable and can only be derogated from in instances permitted by the Constitution or other laws.”

