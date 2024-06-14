The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called for the establishment of a Judicial Public Complaints Committee to investigate allegations of judicial misconduct and promote accountability within the judiciary.

This was one of the key resolutions from the NBA’s annual conference, which also emphasised the need for stricter enforcement of ethical codes of conduct and disciplinary measures for lawyers who engage in unethical practices.

The conference highlighted the importance of embracing technology to streamline court processes, alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, and expedite case resolution.

The NBA also urged adequate funding and resources for the judiciary to address delays and promote a more efficient, equitable, and accessible legal framework for all Nigerians.

