NBA appeals to Wike to help in rescue of abducted female lawyer in Port Harcourt

The national body of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has appealed to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to wade into the abduction of a female lawyer in Port Harcourt and ensure her safe release.

Olumide Akpata, president of the NBA in a statement said: “I received reports that Paulette Bisola Ajayi, a lawyer & daughter of Ngozi Ajayi (also a lawyer) was abducted by at least 4 gunmen dressed in combat fatigues & dark t-shirts in front of her home in Rumukurushi PH, as she was waiting for her gate to be opened.

“Her mother and others who tried to prevent her from being taken away were brutalised and shot at by these men who eventually dragged Bisola out of her car and took her away in their own car…a white Toyota Venza.

“The increasing spate of such incidents is indeed disheartening. I have spoken to Bisola’s mother to assure her of our support and assistance towards the rescue of her daughter.

“I have also spoken to the Governor of Rivers State, the Attorney-General of Rivers State and the Rivers State Police Command to request their assistance in ensuring the safe return of our colleague.

“I have also set up a Task Force to collaborate with the relevant authorities and do all that is possible to see to Bisola’s speedy release. She will also remain in our prayers”.

Paulette Bisola Ajayi, a Port Harcourt-based lawyer was reportedly abducted on Sunday night at her residents at Rumukwurishi area of Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State by yet to be identified gunmen.

