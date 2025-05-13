Kim Kardashian set to testify in Court over 2016 Paris burglary

Kim Kardashian is set to appear in a Paris courtroom today as a witness in a 2016 burglary case.

During Paris Fashion Week, she was held at gunpoint and had millions of dollars in jewelry stolen.

Kardashian, 44, is expected to recount the traumatic event when she was attacked in a luxury suite.

The jewelry taken included a $4 million engagement ring from her then-husband Kanye West.

Ten suspects are on trial, with proceedings starting last month.

On Monday, Abderrahmane Ouatiki, the night receptionist at the Hotel de Pourtalès, gave his testimony.

Forced to translate for the burglars, he recalled Kardashian being “completely hysterical” and “in a state of complete terror.” One of the men, holding a gun, grew increasingly agitated.

Three accomplices remained at the hotel’s reception while two men forced Ouatiki to take them to Kardashian’s suite.

The burglars stole $9 million worth of jewelry, including the $4 million engagement ring.

The accused burglars, many of whom are in their 70s, are being referred to as the “grandpa robbers” in the media.

Despite their age and health issues, including chemotherapy and tremors, prosecutors argue they were highly organized.

The alleged ringleader, 68-year-old Aomar Ait Khedache, was questioned last week. Being deaf and mute, he communicated by writing answers, which were projected onto a screen.

Prosecutors are working to challenge the perception of the robbers as bumbling elderly criminals.

They used burner phones and a car for the crime, tied Kardashian up with cable ties, and taped her mouth.

They later sold the stolen goods, including the $4 million ring.

Ouatiki also described how he feared for his life.

The burglar with the gun was “very aggressive,” and Ouatiki tried to calm the situation. When Kardashian was taken to the bathroom, her bathrobe belt came undone.

Ouatiki chose not to elaborate on the moment to respect her. In a 2020 interview, Kardashian shared her fear, saying, “I was like, ‘Okay, this is the time I’m going to get raped.'”

She feared for her life and her sister Kourtney, who was out at the time.

The burglars fled with Kardashian’s ring, other jewels, her phone, and €1,000 in cash.

Kardashian quickly freed herself and gave a statement to the police.

She flew back to the US shortly after the robbery. Ouatiki, who was a PhD student in Algeria at the time, suffered from media speculation that he was involved in the crime.

He was later diagnosed with PTSD and had to return to Algeria, where his life fell apart.

Simone Bretter, Kardashian’s stylist and friend, is expected to testify on Tuesday.

She was staying on a different floor of the hotel and hid when she realized burglars had broken in.

The trial has drawn significant media attention, with Kardashian’s testimony set to be a pivotal moment.

Celebrity expert Jeetendr Sehdev believes this will allow Kardashian to reclaim control of the story. “In 2016 she was the punchline. But in 2025 testifying is going to turn her into the narrator,” he said.

