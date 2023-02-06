Jacob Segun Olatunji – Abuja

Ahead of the General Elections, the current acute shortage of fuel supply and the scarcity of the redesigned new Naira Notes, the Nation’s Security Forces are now on red alert Nationwide on the directive of the Federal Government for easy mobilization in case of any eventuality.

A Presidency source told the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday in confidence that the action became necessary following the various unfavourable security reports at the disposal of the Federal Government, parts of which manifested in some parts of the country on Friday with violent public protests against the scarcity of the new Naira Notes.

The source said that the security forces comprising the Military, the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Customs Services NCS, Nigeria Immigration Services, NIS, Department of State Services, DSS, Civil Defence Corps, and others have been strictly directed to keep eagles eyes on the nation’s land borders, Seaports, and Airports to watch out for the enemies trying the strength of the security of the country

According to the source, ” also Politicians generally irrespective of Political Parties, individuals and groups in whatever names are being placed under security watch against acts inimical to the security of the nation

The source further hinted that the security forces have also been directed to commence the immediate full enforcement of the law banning all forms of unlawful public gathering, rallies, and possessions in any part of the country without a written permit from the Nigeria Police Force

According to the source, ” the new order now is that there must be a written permit from the Nigeria Police Force which will enable the security forces to provide adequate security cover for such gathering or rally against attack by criminally minded elements as being witnessed in some parts of the country where hoodlums are attaching political rallies at will

” From now on, no rally will be allowed to hold in any part of the country without a valid Police permit. We stopped many such rallies from holding at the main Gate of the National Assembly in the last few days, and we are not saying don’t hold your rallies or protests. These are the rights of the citizens, but you must have a valid Police permit.”

Aggrieved members of the public on Friday demonstrated against the continued scarcity of New Naira Notes in Ibadan, Oyo State, and Beni city Edo State during which Bank facilities were destroyed

Following the ugly development and to guide against their repeat, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alikali, on Friday directed a nationwide crackdown on those hoarding, selling, and as well abusing the Naira Notes in any form

The IGP ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of those found to be flouting CBN Act on Nigeria currency Notes and as well directed security to be stepped up around the financial institutions across the nation to prevent possible mob attacks.

The DSS and the ICPC have also confirmed the arrest of several suspects, including top bank officials, over the mishandling of the new Naira Notes with a promise to prosecute them.