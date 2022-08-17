National Sports Competition: CJN charges participants to play by rules

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has charged all the participants of the 2022 edition of the National Sports Competition to play the games by the rules in the interest of national unity.

Justice Ariwoola gave the charge on Wednesday in Lokoja during the unveiling of CJN’s trophy to kick start the annual competition organised by the National Sports Association for Judiciary (NASAJ).

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria who was represented by the Acting Chief Judge of Kogi State, Hon. Justice Josiah Joe Majebi during the unveiling of the trophy described the trophy as a trophy of unity among judiciary staff across the country and urged the participants to play the games according to the rules in order to achieve the desired objectives of the tournament.

“This is the second time Kogi State judiciary is hosting the sports event within a few years which shows the high regard the Kogi state government has for the competition.

“The essence of the games is to foster unity among the staff of judiciary and to also pave room for national unity in the country. We thank His Excellency the Governor of Kogi State who graciously approved the hosting of the tournament and created enabling environment for the games” he stated.

In his remark the president of NASAJ , Mr Emeka Ndilli stated that since the introduction of the games in 1994 it is only Kogi State that has hosted it twice and commended the state government for the effort.

The Kogi state Commissioner for sport and youth development, Mallam Idris Musa described sports as a symbol of unity, noting that the competition among the judicial staff would no doubt create a good relationship between the judiciary and the state government.

