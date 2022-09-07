NASS strategises on security as NILDS offers capacity-building 

Ahead of the resumption of the National Assembly slated for the end of this month, the management of NASS is collaborating with the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) as it kick-started strategic repositioning of its security units with a three-day capacity-building workshop in that direction for relevant staff.

Leading the pack of those attending the three-day security enhancement capacity-building at the head office of NILDS in Maitama on Tuesday in Abuja, are the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in NASS, Chief Superintendent of Police ( CSP ) Alex Annagu and the Serjeant – at Arms, Air Commodore Sani Abdullahi Zakari ( Rtd) as well as staff of the Special Duties Directorate of NASS.

The Special Duties Directorate is the largest directorate in the National Assembly and it comprises a security unit, as well as official reporters of legislative activities.

The capacity – building according to Director-General of NILDS, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, “is one that has strategic importance to the operations and security of the National Assembly.”

He disclosed that similar ones organised for staff of Special Duties and Parliamentary Security Directorate yielded far-reaching positive results in terms of strategic reforms carried out by the management of NASS as recommended.

“NILDS has had a long-standing relationship with the Special Duties Directorate in NASS.

“Specifically, in 2016, we organised an international conference on parliamentary security and the role of the Sergeant-At-Arms to discuss emerging contemporary security challenges and the need for constant re-appraisal of the operational and tactical capability of the sergeant-at-arms to perform optimally.





“One of the most significant outcomes of that conference was the adoption of a blueprint for reforming and restructuring the Sergeant-at-Arms towards greater efficiency and effectiveness.

“One of the most concrete recommendations made to Leadership was the need to professionalise and transform the sergeant-at-arms and to create specialised Divisions, namely: (i) Intelligence & VIP Protection Division; (ii) Law Enforcement & Emergency Management Division; and (iii) Chamber & Protocol Division.

“We are glad that the National Assembly adopted this recommendation, and the changes made have significantly improved the functions of the sergeant-at-arms.

“We hope to continue to provide capacity support towards further strengthening the capacity of the sergeant-at-arms to better respond to growing security challenges facing the country,” he said.

The capacity-building workshop ends on Thursday this week.