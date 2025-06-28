NASC names Rawlings Agada as Senate’s substantive Clerk

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has named Rawlings Agada as Senate substantive Clerk in the latest postings announced by the commission.

Until his confirmation as Senate’s substantive Clerk, Agada had served in acting capacity, having also previously worked as Deputy Clerk (Administration).

A June 27, 2025 letter by Executive Chairman of NASC, Chief Dr. Saviour Enyiekere, which conveyed the confirmation, stated that his new appointment took effect from June 26, 2025.

Findings indicated that Agada, a former Director of Information and Publications at the National Assembly, was a key founder of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) and once served as the National President.

Meanwhile, the NASC redeployed Mr Emmanuel Odo, formerly Deputy Clerk, Senate (Administration), to the House of Representatives as Deputy Clerk, Legislative.

Similarly, Mrs Vivian Njemanze, formerly the Deputy Clerk (Administration) in the House of Representatives, was reassigned as the Deputy Clerk, Legislative (Senate).

Another officer moved is Mr Andrew Nwoba, who is now to serve in the Office of the Clerk to the National Assembly. Andrew was formerly the Clerk of the Senate.

It was gathered that the commission would make more changes in the weeks ahead as part of measures to strengthen capacity in the National Assembly bureaucracy.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

