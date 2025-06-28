Party registration: ADA gets greenlight as INEC writes protem chairman

More than a week after submitting its application as one of the political parties for registration to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), an offshoot of the Nigeria National Coalition Group (NNCG) got a greenlight as the electoral body wrote a letter to its protem chairman, Akin Ricketts.

The likes of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party’s presidential candidate during the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi and former governors Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir el-Rufai and Rauf Aregbesola are seen as the leading figures of the proposed coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

ADA, through the letter had submitted a comprehensive application package that included its name, acronym, slogan, national secretariat address, logo description, manifesto and constitution as it noted that the proposed party will operate under the name All Democratic Alliance (ADA), with “Justice for All” slogan. The letter added that the application aligns with sections 40 and 222 of the 1999 constitution, Section 75 of the Electoral Act (2022), and established global democratic principles.

However, in a letter dated 27th June 2025 with reference number INEC/DEPM/LRPP/785/11/89 obtained by Tribune Online on Sunday in Abuja, from the office of the office of the Secretary to the Commission (INEC) signed by Rose Oriaran-Anthony and addressed to the ADA protem national chairman, the Commission acknowledged the receipt of the party’s application.

The letter, in three paragraphs tilted, Re: ‘Application for Registration as a political party’ read, “Your letter dated 19th June, 2025 on the above subject is acknowledged. The Commission is processing your application in line with the provision of part 1, clause 2(ii) of our Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022. Accept the assurance of the Commission’s high regards”.

With the latest development, party sources have expressed confidence that INEC will do the needful by registering the ADA as the race to 2027 general elections continue to gather momentum.

