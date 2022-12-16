Nasarawa school graduates 7, honours 4 Muslims for contributions to Islam

AN Islamic school based in Nyanya, Gwandara in Nasarawa State, Wa’dul Adabiyat School of Arabic and Islamic Studies, has graduated seven of its students after completing the learning of the Holy Qur’an.

The school also presented awards to four individuals for their contributions to the growth of Islam in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and its environs.

The Ustadz-in-charge of the school, Alhaji Asim Amusat, called on parents to create time for their children to study the word of Allah.

According to Amusat, studying the Qur’an and understanding its message will enable the children to tread the path of Allah, be role models in the society and spread the message of Islam to the world.

He said those who were given awards have been outstanding in their contributions to the growth and development of Islam in the area.

“This is the 15th in the series of our Walimah Qur’an and we are happy for the progress so far. More than 100 students have passed through us and, Alhamdulillah (thank God), we have been able to impart in them the ways of Islam and how to relate with the people and promote peaceful coexistence in the society. They are our pride anytime any day.

“For the awardees, they have been outstanding in their contributions to Islam and we think we should give them the recognition they deserve and encourage them to do more,” Amusat said.

One of the awardees, Malam AbdulHakeem Olalekan, said: “I thank Almighty Allah for His mercy, and the management of Wa’dul Adabiyat School of Arabic and Islamic Studies for finding me worthy of this award. I will not let Islam down. I will continue to be a good ambassador of Wa’dul Adabiyat.”