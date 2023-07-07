The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nasarawa State Council, has congratulated Comrade Peter Ahemba, on his appointment as Senior Special Assistant SSA, to the governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule on Public Affairs.

In a congratulatory letter, signed by the Council Secretary Sunday John and made available to Nigerian Tribune in Lafia described the appointment as a well-deserved one in view of his impressive pedigree, first as a former Assistant Secretary of the council and later acting Secretary, currently Senior Correspondent with the Nigerian Pilot newspaper and Secretary of the NUJ Correspondents’ chapel all in Nasarawa.

The statement said the NUJ believes the appointment of comrade Ahemba is well deserved given the experience of the appointee in the practice of journalism as well as in the union.

“The union also believes that with his appointment as SSA on Public Affairs, practicing journalists in the state the union would be given its rightful place in the scheme of things as the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

“The union looks forward to working with the new SSA alongside other appointees to properly report the activities of the state and the government.

“The Council also commends Governor Abdullahi Sule for appointing practicing journalists into different positions in his government so far and look forward for more,” the statement said.

The statement concluded that the state council looks forward to a more robust relationship with the state government.

