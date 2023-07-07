The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has come out to disclose that its operatives have arrested four suspects in connection with the stabbing and causing grievous hurt on one Labaran Usman in the Jabi area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, on Thursday by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, stated that: “Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, attached to the Utako Divisional Headquarters, have arrested four suspects in connection with the stabbing and causing grievous hurt on one Labaran Usman in the Jabi area of the FCT.

“The suspects, namely: Mubarak Ibrahim 24yrs, Mohammed Adamu 18yrs and Aliyu Ibrahim 19yrs, were arrested by the Police team while responding to a distress call that someone was stabbed by a group of young men suspected to be cult members around Jabi car park. Exhibits recovered from the suspects include two daggers used in the perpetration of the dastardly act.

“The team while intensifying investigations on the earlier arrest, on the same date, arrested another member of the group, one Ibrahim Tsoho Musa 48yrs old, from Jos North LGA, Plateau State. A search was conducted on his residence at Angwa Fulani Bwari, FCT, at 18:00hrs, where one locally fabricated rifle, loaded with six rounds of ammunition, one military camouflage trouser, and two daggers were recovered from him.

“Investigations by the Police team have revealed how the suspects perpetrated the crime and other nefarious activities they have committed within the FCT.”

Meanwhile, effort is at top gear to unravel the source of the recovered firearm and also to clamp down on other members of the criminal syndicates still at large. The victim, Labaran Usman who was promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention is confirmed to be recuperating.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT Command, CP Haruna G Garba, while commending the men, tasked them to increase the tempo and aggressively flush out miscreants from the Territory.”

