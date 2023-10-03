The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Dekina/Bassa Federal constituency in Kogi, Comrade Usman Austin Okai, has sent a message of felicitation to the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Nasarawa, Hon. David Ombugadu following his victory at the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Okai, in a statement he personally signed, said the judgement is “a victory for the new generation and our democratic process”.

His words; “I received the news of the the victory of the Rt. Honorable David Ombugadu, the Nasarawa governorship candidate of our great party, Peoples Democratic Party, over Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress, at the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal with great delight.

With the declaration of Rt. Hon. Ombugadu as the legitimate winner of the March 18, 2023 Governorship election and restoration of the mandate freely given to Rt. Hon. Ombugadu and the PDP by the Nasarawa electorates, the judiciary has once again reaffirmed its commitment to equity and justice. This judgement is a correction of the ill-informed declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Nasarawa state, and will in so much measure deepen Nigeria’s democracy”.

Recall the three-man panel of the Nasarawa Tribunal led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi officially declared Emmanuel Ombugadu of the PDP as the duly elected governor of the State on Monday.

The chairman of the three-man panel emphasised that Ombugadu of the PDP presented compelling evidence, including results from various polling units and Form EC 8A, demonstrating that the election results had been manipulated in favour of the APC while declaring Ombugadu as the legitimate winner.

