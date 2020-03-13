Nasarawa govt tasks teachers on discipline, hard work

The Nasarawa State Government has urged teachers to exude discipline and hard work in the interest of the moral and academic development of the youth.

Hajiya Fati Sabo, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, made the call on Friday during an unscheduled visit to Government Secondary School New Nyanya and Government Secondary School, Bakin Ado, Karu.

She stated that teachers as role models ought to exhibit high moral standard and hard work in the discharge of their duties.

“Government’s investment in education should be supported by the activities and comportment of teachers in the employ of the state government.

“If teachers are dedicated to their duties, moral and education standards will improve to the advantage of the society,” she said.

Sabo further said that the visit was to have first-hand information on the teachers’ attitude to work, saying “we must ensure that the system is working”.

The commissioner also urged the teachers to avoid lateness to work and absenteeism to ensure effective service delivery.

She said the current administration in the state was committed to the educational development of the younger generation.

“It is difficult to achieve meaningful progress without quality education, this is the reason we are committed to developing the sector,” she said.

Sabo said the state government would continue to provide the wherewithal for teachers to perform effectively.

“So we shall no longer condone docility or dereliction from any teacher, we all should do our parts to develop the system

“Teachers should comport themselves in ways that will impact positively on the younger generation,” she said.

