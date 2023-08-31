The Nasarawa State government has expressed willingness to engage with private investors in the country to facilitate the provision of the necessary facilities at the state’s cargo airport.

The governor of the state, Abdullahi Sule, said though the Federal Government, through the Federal Airport Authority (FAAN), has taken over the airport, he maintained that the airport remains a critical facility needed to boost the state’s agro-export to the outside world.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe, said the government was prepared to make the state the number one agro-export in Nigeria by making the cargo airport viable.

The governor pointing out that 90 percent of the indigenes of the state are farmers and with the state ranking among the first three states in yam production in Nigeria and number one in sesame production in the country, adding that the state is number five in rice production in Nigeria with most of the rice in the market is produced from Doma in Nasarawa State.

Governor Sule revealed that the state is going to partner FAAN to extend the runway of the airport to accommodate widebody aircraft to consolidate its export goals.

He said, “We have started using the airport skeletally but we have sought the approval of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority on severally occasions for planes to land and take off from the airport.

“About 90 percent of the people in Nasarawa State are into farming and agriculture generally is the main stay of about 90 percent of the population of the indigenes of the state. Of course, with production that they have, it can support the whole region and beyond Nasarawa State.

“The products are here and we need to showcase these to the outside world.” Not only that, it will also boost the economy of the state and the economy of the country. So, the cargo airport becomes more than necessary and desirable.

“But we cannot just leave it solely in the hands of the Federal Government; we must also take advantage of the presence of the airport. I know that we might need to do a little more work there as far as the runway is concerned so that it can take bigger aircraft. The control tower is already in place, hopefully in a few weeks from now the control tower will be installed.

“The issue of the cold chain, the warehouse and other facilities are things that stakeholders can come in and take part in the airport. Although the Federal Government has taken over the airport but the ancillary service and other areas that need facilities, are where the private sector should come in and take advantage and invest.”

Earlier in his remark, the Managing Director, Federal Airports of Nigeria (FAAN), Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, said the purpose of the visit was to seek a workable partnership with the government of Nasarawa State in order to enhance the capacity of state airport, create sustainable wealth and increase the per capita income of the citizens and also increase its gross domestic product.





The Managing Director, who was represented by the General Manager, Business Development, FAAN, Mr Hycienth Ngwu, said data by the Airport Council International (ACI) shows that an injection of one percent of a state’s budget into the development of an airport facility will translate to a 2.5 percent increase in the state’s GDP.

“The visit is geared towards establishing a partnership with Nasarawa State in making the airport a viable one. FAAN created aviacargo committee with a view to developing a cargo master plan that will help in facilitating airlifting of produce for exportation.

“We realised that Nasarawa State is one of the states that have taken it upon themselves to build a cargo airport. Airports are engines of economic development. Data by Airport Council International shows that an injection of one percent of a state’s budget into the development of an airport facility will translate to a 2.5 percent increase in the state’s GDP. The airport business is a massive business and Nigeria is desirous of being a big player in the aviacargo business.”

Also speaking, Coordinator of the Aviacargo Roadmap Committee, Mr Ikechi Uko, described the aviacargo committee as a special committee set up by the FAAN to help develop a roadmap for Nigeria to be number one in Africa.

He said, “Nigeria has the biggest economy and has the largest population. Nigeria ranks number in about 10 products in Africa but we don’t export. Kenya is number one in Africa in aviacargo while Nigeria is at number five. It is difficult for a country that has so much money, power, potential not to take advantage of these potentials.

“Close to 10 air freighters fly into Nigeria daily fully loaded but they fly out empty. Sometime in the past, a lot of goods were being exported from Jos airport, why did that stop and collapse? After our assessment of the airport, we had to come to the food basket of Nigeria, which is the north central zone to find out what went wrong.”

