NAPTIP boss condemns rising cases of child abuse

THE Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dame Julie Okah-Donli, has condemned the rising cases of child abuse in the country.

Okah-Donli was reacting to a recent arrest of a 42-year-old pharmacist and resident of Spring Valley Estate in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, for alleged sodomy.

She expressed sadness over the issue and wondered why the pharmacists should be involved in such a crime.

She, however, appealed to parents to always be vigilant.

Speaking in Abuja, Okah-Donli recalled that the operatives of NAPTIP had arrested one Pharmacist, for allegedly having anal sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old boy.

This offence, according to her is in contravention of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015.

Head, Press and Public Relations Unit of NAPTIP and Stella Nezan, also confirmed that the suspect, who works at the National Hospital, Abuja as Chief Pharmacist, is currently an aide to the director-general of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), Abuja.

Nezan said: “Narrating his ordeal, the victim told operatives of NAPTIP that the crime took place on Saturday, March 21, at the residence of the suspect.

“According to him, after their religious educational programme (Islamiyya) that afternoon, he decided to check on his friend who happens to be a neighbour to the suspect.

“On getting there, after several knocks on the door, there was no response but as he made to leave, the suspect opened his door and beckoned on him.

“He subsequently grabbed his hand and took him into his sitting room. The suspect went further to offer him a glass of water to drink.

“Not suspecting any foul play, the boy drank the water and began to feel weak. In that state of weakness, the suspect overpowered him, laid him on a red settee in his sitting room and forced his penis into his (victim) anus.

“After the suspect was done, he asked him to go home with a stern warning not to mention what had happened to anyone.

“On getting home, his mother scolded him for his whereabouts but noticed her son was uneasy. She took him into the room, questioned him and he opened up about what had happened to him.

“The victim said, his mother checked his body and saw sperm and bruises around his anus. She and the father rushed him to the National Hospital, Abuja where he was admitted.

“The victim was discharged on Thursday, March 26, after spending five days in the hospital.

“The suspect, who is currently in NAPTIP’s custody, has denied that no such event occurred. However, an identification parade was done where a number of men with the height and stature of the suspect were brought together, and the victim pointed out the suspect.”

