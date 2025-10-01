NAPTIP arrests five suspected traffickers, rescues 24 victims in Abuja

In a decisive and unprecedented crackdown that caught all actors unaware, the Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Binta Adamu Bello, today led a high-powered special operation at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, resulting in the dramatic rescue of 24 victims of human trafficking and the arrest of five suspected trafficking agents.

Among the suspected human traffickers arrested at the airport was a retired Senior uniform Officer with one of the foremost Law Enforcement Agency in Nigeria who is alleged to be a prominent member of the trafficking syndicate operating within the South West region of Nigeria.

The well-planned action, which was hailed by other travelers at the airport, was a continuation of the newly unveiled anti-human trafficking efforts and onslaught against human trafficking by the Director General, targeting recruitment hubs, trafficking spots, and routes within Nigeria.

It would be recalled that following reported increased cases of recruitment and trafficking of Nigerians for various forms of exploitation both within and outside the Country, the Director General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, had, few months ago, ordered a step up surveillance and monitoring of all parts of the Country with greater attention on motor parks, water ways in the coaster States as well as International airports.

The latest raid followed a tip-off from concerned stakeholders and partners who alerted to an influx of suspected human trafficking victims at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, and the unwholesome activities of some suspected traffickers.

At the end of nearly 6 hours of operation, the human trafficking activities were completely disrupted, leading to the arrest of five suspected traffickers and the rescue of 24 suspected victims.

The victims whose ages range between 15 years to 26 years were recruited from Kano, Kastina, Oyo, Ondo and Rivers States, and were heading to Iraq, Sudan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Afghanistan.

While a good number of the victims could not communicate in any other language apart from their dialect, others do not even know the location of their intended Country of destination.

“They told my mother that they are taking me to Europe, where I will work and earn dollars. My parent were happy and they allowed me to follow them”, one of them said.

It was another mild drama at the Headquarters of NAPTIP as one of the victims vowed to ensure the prosecution of her father for deceiving her into embarking on the journey.

This was after the Director General had personally counselled the victims and enlightened them with a series of video clips of some stranded Nigerians and those on life support after being exploited at the destination Countries.

The victim said, “I struggled to hold my emotions while watching the video of those girls who were being maltreated and beaten by the traffickers. If that is what awaits me there, I will not go. I am seriously annoyed with my father because he deceived me. My father told me that his friend has a job for me at a supermarket in Baghdad.

He did not tell me that it is in Iraq. I know that Iraq is not a good place to work for now to work due to the crisis there, but I did not know that Baghdad is in Iraq.

I thank DG and her Officers for rescuing me, pls, I just need my Passport, I want to go back to my town and settle. I will certainly make it here rather than suffer in another country”, the victim, whose father was among the traffickers arrested, yielded in her local dialect.

Speaking on the development, the Director General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, expressed sadness over the activities of some suspected human traffickers and unregistered labour recruiters who have continued to deceive, recruit, and traffic Nigerians for various forms of exploitation.

“I am impressed with the outcome of the operation today because we were able to arrest five suspected members of the trafficking gang that have been recruiting and trafficking our citizens to various tension-soaked countries, especially in the Middle East, for exploitation.

“We observed that the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport is becoming a comfort zone for these traffickers, and that is why we have decided to shift attention to this airport.

We will sustain this raid until they stop this unpatriotic and illicit trade in human beings.

“I was amazed that a father, who is a retired Law Enforcement Officer of senior Cadre, deceived his daughter and packaged her to be trafficked to Iraq for exploitation.

This is incredibly unbelievable. Well, all of them will be thoroughly investigated, and they will face the law.

“I sincerely thank and appreciate the Director General of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Manager, and all the wonderful personnel of the authority for their support for us at NAPTIP.

I also appreciate the collaboration of the Department of State Service (DSS) operatives at the Airport, the Airport Security Personnel, Immigration Officers, and airline operators for their support.

“Human trafficking is a visible national concern, and we all must be on the same page to turn the heat on the traffickers. Our resolve to ensure the protection of Nigerians from all forms of exploitation is firm and resolute”, the Director General of NAPTIP declared.

