The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the substantial amount of N683,429,268 as this 2024 intervention fund for public tertiary institutions.

President of NANS, Comrade Lucky Emonefe, in a statement on Friday said this decision is seen as a significant step towards improving the quality of education in Nigeria.

He noted that in the light of this commendable effort by the President, NANS has decided to establish a committee that would closely monitor the effective utilization of this fund.

“The committee’s primary objective will be to ensure that the allocated funds are used optimally and transparently for the development and enhancement of public tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

“NANS believes that this intervention fund will go a long way in addressing the numerous challenges faced by these institutions, such as inadequate infrastructure, outdated facilities, and a lack of resources.

“By closely monitoring the utilization of the fund, NANS aims to ensure that it is utilized in a manner that directly benefits the students and improves the overall educational experience,” Emonefe said.

According to him, the committee would work in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and management of various tertiary institutions, to ensure that the funds are allocated appropriately and utilized for their intended purposes.

He added that NANS would also engage in regular dialogue with the institutions to assess the impact of the intervention fund and address any concerns or issues that may arise.

“NANS appreciates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to the development of education in Nigeria. The association believes that this intervention fund will contribute significantly to the improvement of public tertiary institutions and ultimately enhance the quality of education in Nigeria,” the statement said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE