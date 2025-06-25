Education

NANS hails Gov Abiodun for approving N2bn for intervention projects in MAPOLY

Clement Idoko
NANS logo, NANS urges Soludo to Invest more in media, victimisation of ex-student leader, NANS urges IGP OVER killing of Ibadan student, JAMB should be held responsible, revamp NANS, student union, NANS frowns at exclusion from planned NELFUND stakeholders meeting, NANS debunks claims of journalist’s harassment, intimidation by Ogun gov's aide

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has hailed the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, for his administration’s decision to spend a sum of N2 billion on intervention projects at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

NANS noted that the money would go a long way to relaunch  the polytechnic back into reckoning after years of low activities following the failure of the immediate past administration to upgrade it to a university.

The student body equally commended the governor for donating a 28-seater bus to the polytechnic to enhance transportation of students to and from the campus.

Abiodun on Tuesday had announced during the institution’s 15th combined Convocation Ceremony held at its Ojere campus that the state government would inject N2 billion into the school for intervention projects.

According to  the governor,  some of the intervention projects to be carried out include a 500-seater ultramodern hall, construction of the road leading to the institution’s auditorium,  construction of a building for the Department of Accountancy, the construction and equipping of a new library.

NANS in a statement by the Chairman, Ogun Joint Campus Committee, Gabriel Abiola Francis on Wednesday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, hailed Governor Abiodun for restoring the lost glory of one of the best polytechnics in the country.

ALSO READ: Nigeria’s irrigation project sets standard in gender inclusion — Minister

Francis observed that the school, which was in comatose before Governor Abiodun assumed office in 2019, has since been given a lifeline by the incumbent administration in the state.

He expressed optimism that the projects when completed, will accentuate the infrastructural development of the school and add to the aesthetics of its ambience.

The student leader stated further that the 28 seater bus donated by the governor will no doubt go a long way to ameliorate the transportation stress being faced by the students of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic.

While urging the governor not to relent in his administration’s efforts to reposition all levels of education in the state, Francis implored him to extend a similar gesture to other state-owned institutions.

He, however, reiterated the support of NANS for the incumbent administration in the state, emphasizing that the student-friendly disposition of Governor Abiodun has endeared him to students in Ogun and beyond.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article logo of Pi network, What to know about Pi network’s Pi2Day on June 28

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×