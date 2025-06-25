What to know about Pi network’s Pi2Day on June 28

Pi Network’s biggest mid-year event, Pi2Day, is set for June 28, and everyone is buzzing about what started as a symbolic date inspired by 2π (≈6.28), which has now become one of the most anticipated moments for the project.

Pi coin has climbed 12% ahead of the highly anticipated Pi2Day event on 28 June and has surged 12% in the last 24 hours, rising from $0.5308 to $0.6005. The Pi coin is driven by rumours of generative AI integration and a key system update.

But behind the excitement lies a steep 70% price crash since May and growing investor concerns over a massive token unlock in July. While the community hopes for a breakthrough, analysts remain cautious. Without real tech delivery, Pi risks slipping further in a bearish market. The project’s credibility hangs in the balance.

The biggest focus leading into the Pi network’s Pi2Day date is the rollout of a new KYC sync feature, which appears to be resolving one of Pi Network’s most persistent bottlenecks. Users who have remained stuck in “pending” or “tentative” KYC status are now starting to see approvals come through, thanks to a technical bridge between the Pi Browser and the main app.

The update allows identity data to be reconciled across platforms, unlocking long-delayed access to the Open Mainnet for potentially millions of users.

The rollout hasn’t been announced as a complete fix just yet, but community members across Pi forums and Telegram groups have reported status changes within 24 to 48 hours after syncing.

Here is what to know about the Pi network’s Pi2Day;

KYC Sync Could Supercharge Mainnet

If the new KYC sync keeps clearing backlogs as it has this week, Mainnet traffic could spike right after Pi2Day. More verified users mean more live nodes and a healthier pool of validators, exactly what Pi Network needs to hit its next growth targets.

Why Pi network’s Pi2Day Matters

Pi2Day is more than a feel-good anniversary. It’s the day the core team usually rolls out big features, shows fresh tools, and explains where the project is headed.

The KYC upgrade will take centre stage this year, but the community is also waiting for news on governance plans, the long-promised Global Consensus Value, and any new dApps that prove Pi’s real-world utility.

PiFest, rolled out in March, gave merchants an easy way to accept Pi and showed the network’s payment potential. Many Pioneers hope this week’s event will build on that momentum with fresh integrations and developer incentives.

Exchange Buzz for Pi network’s Pi2Day

Meanwhile, chatter about a Pi listing on Binance or HTX refuses to die down. So far, though, the Core Team hasn’t confirmed anything. A listing would bring liquidity and visibility, but launching before most users finish KYC could splinter the ecosystem and spark wild price swings. The coin’s unofficial price hovers around $0.54, down more than a third over the past week on thin, unofficial markets.

If Pi2Day delivers a firm listing date, sentiment could flip overnight. If not, the market may decide the network still has homework to finish before taking that leap.

What’s Next: AI Signals and KYC Expansion

While most eyes are on KYC and listing talk, there are hints that the Core Team is thinking ahead. Co-founder Nicolas Kokkalis recently showed up on an AI panel at Consensus 2025, and that didn’t go unnoticed. Some developers now believe Pi may be planning to bring generative AI into its ecosystem down the line, possibly through new tools or platform features.

At the same time, users across regions like China, Africa, and Latin America are waiting for a breakthrough. A second round of KYC access might be announced on Pi2Day, potentially allowing millions who have been stuck on the sidelines to finally move to the Mainnet.

If confirmed, the move would help Pi unlock participation from some of its most active, but often underserved regions.

Token unlock in July raises market fears

Just as investor interest inches back, a massive token release looms. Pi is set to unlock 268.4 million coins in July — its largest scheduled release until October 2027. This surge in available supply could trigger a wave of selling.

Historically, such unlocks have hurt prices. And Pi Coin is already in trouble. Since peaking at $1.67 in May, it has tumbled nearly 70%. From its all-time high of $2.98 in February, it’s now down over 82%.

Pi Network’s mainnet is still closed. The roadmap for full decentralisation remains vague. This lack of clarity has kept serious investors on the sidelines.

Market signals still flashing red

While Pi has shown a short-term bounce, the broader trend remains grim. Over the past month alone, it has lost more than 35% of its value. It also posted its weakest weekly close in history, not a good sign for any cryptocurrency.

The pain isn’t just local. Rising geopolitical tensions—including a recent U.S. strike on Iran — have put the global crypto market under pressure. Pi Coin has not been spared.

Meanwhile, token supply on centralised exchanges has jumped. In one week, it climbed from 345 million to 362 million. Piscan data shows Gate.io holds 168 million Pi tokens, and Bitget another 122 million, making them the top two exchanges by Pi holdings. That’s a huge chunk of supply ready to be sold.

Final Stretch Before the Event

As the Pi network’s Pi2Day approaches, the community is watching closely, not just for announcements, but for outcomes. Whether it’s successful Mainnet migrations, new tools for developers, or movement on token liquidity, what unfolds on June 28 could shape the platform’s direction for the rest of the year.

The Core Team has so far managed expectations carefully. Now, all eyes turn to whether this Pi2Day delivers on what the ecosystem has been building toward.

For millions in the Pi community, Pi2Day is not just an event. It’s a chance for the project to rebuild trust, restore momentum, and finally deliver on long-standing promises.

