NAN, Daily Post, BusinessDay correspondents arrested in Delta

By Ebenezer Adurokiya-Warri
Security operatives suspected to be from the Warri Area Command of the Nigeria Police on Tuesday arrested three journalists from the Press Centre of the Warri Correspondents Chapel in Warri, Delta State, over a yet-to-be-disclosed offence.

The three journalists Mr Edeki Igafe of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Matthew Omonigho of Daily Post, and Mr Francis Sadhere of BusinessDay.

Report said Mr Omonigho of the Daily Post was picked up by the security operatives from the press centre located at Gbiaye Street in Warri at about 4:30p.m in a commando style.

Thereafter, the two other journalists, Mr Igafe and Mr Sadhere, both Financial Secretary and Auditor of the chapel, who were detailed by the chapel to check on their arrested colleague at the Warri Area Command, were also reportedly arrested without stating their offences.

As of the time of filing the report, the three journalists were still in the custody of the Warri Area Command.

Meanwhile, efforts were on by the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) to reach the Warri Area Commander, Mr Muhammed Garba and the Commissioner of Police, Mr Muhammed Inuwa, on the development.

