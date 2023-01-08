NALDA supports Bauchi farmers with earth dam to irrigate over 3 villages

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) is supporting farmers in Azare Local Government Area of Bauchi state, North East Nigeria, with an Earth Dam, land clearing and inputs to boost food security in the country.

The Earth Dam when completed soon would cater for the water needs of over 10,000 Animals and Irrigation in over 3 villages in the area as NALDA would provide Solar powered pumping machines that will pump the water to farms around.

In an interaction with farmers from the area in Gamawa, the Executive Secretary of NALDA Prince Paul Ikonne said the project is aimed at ensuring availability of water for Irrigation and Animal Husbandry in order to curb farmers/herders clashes in the country.

The representative of the District Head of Gamawa Mohammed Babayo who spoke on behalf of the farmers called on NALDA to further support farmers in the area with inputs such as improved seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, herbicides and access roads.

Mohammed who spoke in Hausa said the villages were willing to provide more lands for clearing and are ready for more partnerships with NALDA.

The Districts head said this is the first time the villages would be feeling Federal presence as all agriculture activities in the area are collective efforts of the farmers.

While responding, the NALDA boss commended the enthusiasm of the farmers, he assured them that NALDA will make inputs available to them alongside other needed support.

“We will go into good partnership with you if you provide the land, with this one we’ll provide Solar powered pumping machines so that the water can go out to the farms, we have done something like this in Dabiram Dam, we will be happy to replicate this in another location so that we will have a lot of farmers do dry season Farming and all the support that the farmers need President Muhammadu Buhari has mandated NALDA to provide it but for the community that’s ready and I can see that this community is ready”.

Explaining the importance of the Dam to the farmers Ikonne said” the water you see in the Dam now is not rain water so what it means is that when rain falls you will have enough water for all year round farming in partnership with NALDA, that is why we here, I’m happy that your community is now ready”

Ikonne said with the 500 hectares donated by the communities, said NALDA will provide additional Earth Dam and pumping machines to further boost Irrigation Farming in the second location.





He added that President Muhammadu Buhari understands the needs of farmers which is why he equipped NALDA in other to impact on farmers by providing equipments for land clearing, land preparation, planting, harvesting and make inputs available to the farmers.

Aside the Earth Dam, NALDA has also provided Cow and Goat Pens in Azare, the pens will be fully equipped with Solar powered boreholes, Veterinary services, access roads and Nafia grass fields for the production of feeds for the Animals.

End.