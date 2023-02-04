By Atiku Galadima, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has threatened to revoke land allocation of any commercial bank that deliberately refuses to make the new naira notes available to its customers in Borno state.

Zulum stated this on Friday evening when he visited some commercial banks and ATM booths in Maiduguri after he received complaints that most of the ATM machines are dispensing cash.

He noted that, most of those queuing up at ATM booths are poor and vulnerable people who spend more than 12 hours just to withdraw N5000 to N10000 just to buy food items for their family.

According to Zulum,”I deliberately went round the banks to see for myself, this man is here since 6am but he cannot access to withdraw ten thousand naira, that means CBN can not make the cash available”.

“Any bank that deliberately refuses to make the new naira notes available to its customers, should know that we will revoke its land allocation”.

“The extension of the dateline is not our problem but to make the new naira notes available to our people, right here in Borno State I visited morethan 10 banks but there is no money”.

“Look at this people, some of them are here waiting for cash since yesterday, commercial activities has completely paralysed and we can not continue like this”.

“What CBN is doing is bad and it has negative impact on our masses”

“We are pleading with the Federal Government to look at this situation in order to bring a lasting solution to our people”.

“The new naira notes is unavailable over the counter in most of the banks and ATM machines.