Naira redesign: Be more proactive to ameliorate suffering of Nigerians, NYCN tells CBN

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to be more proactive to ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians over the Naira redesign, saying that Nigeria’s economy is hanging in an imbalance due to the new currency which is yet to circulate.

Vice President of NYCN, Amosu Tomi, and other leaders of the Council in South-West made this call on Tuesday at a press conference held in Lagos, Amosu Tomi, even as they applauded CBN’s initiative on the new currency but quickly urged the Apex bank to be diligent in the implementation.

Vice President of NYCN, Tomi, while making the call, urged the CBN to learn from other countries that had tried the same policy and understudy those that failed and those that succeeded in cashless policy enforcement through currency redesign.

“The economy of the country is hanging imbalance as the new currency is yet to circulate. Fight and long queues are seen at the ATMs, and customers go through hardship to withdraw their own money.

“The CBN should desist from being unprofessional with such sensitive policy, the citizens can no longer be subjected to torture in the name of currency redesign. The 10-day deadline extension can only be visible if the new currencies are widely circulated. As at today, banks still dispense old notes else, we doubt the state of the economy,” he added.

The youths’ organization also expressed worry over spate of insecurity across the country, calling on the Federal Government to rise up and addressed the issues by giving all the security agencies a matching order.

Tomi said the leadership of the NYCN South West found it imperative to raise the alarm over issues of insecurity, fuel scarcity, naira redesign, and other issue affecting the well-being of the country as they continued to linger.

According to him, the issues of insecurity, fuel scarcity, and naira redesign were all attempt to frustrate the forthcoming general elections, saying that the government must put appropriate authorities on their toes in order to thwart the agenda of perpetrators who were bent on derailing Nigerian democracy.

“The insecurity still persists in some part of the country which is worrisome as we count down to the February 25 and March 11, 2023, general elections. Our security apparatus should do more in assuring Nigerians that the election will be safe for all to participate.

“The insurgency and kidnappings in some parts of the country should be given adequate attention. The votes of every common man must count and should not be subdued by security challenges. Criminals have dared our institution several times and tested our security architecture with commendable resistance. We demand continuous offensive security operation in all concerned communities to sustain confidence of Nigerians as we prepare for the 2023 General Election,” he said.





Tomi, therefore, implored all Nigeria Youths to mobilize and participate actively in the coming elections, saying “our vote is our power, and our voice must be heard loudly at the poll.”