‘Naira Marley did not even know Sarz when he recorded ‘Am I a yahoo boy?’

Nigerian music producer and mixer, Sarz has said rapper, Naira Marley did not even know who he was in person when he recorded the song, ‘Am I yahoo boy?’

It was Sarz’s birthday on Wednesday and one of his twitter followers, Ade, asked him if he had a story he would like to share, since it was his birthday. The ace producer however responded by narrating a funny story of how Naira Marley, who claimed to know only one ‘SARS’ which was ‘Sarz on the beat’ in his song ‘Am I a Yahoo Boy’, did not even know who Sarz was as and when he recorded the song.

According to Sarz, there was an event in Lagos where they met and Naira Marley asked who he was and told him to fuck off. “This story is really funny because Naira Marley said the only Sarz he knows is Sarz on the beat right? Starboy Fest 19, I was backstage watching the show and having a good time. I saw Olamide, Naira Marley and the crew climbing up the backstage getting ready to do their thing.

“I was like, Baddo my guy, make I go greet am. I walked towards their direction and hugged Baddo right at the entrance of the stage so everyone had to wait until we were done. In between pleasantries (I wanted to take baddos Gucci shades) Naira said “who is this guy disturbing you? Tell him to get the fuck off “Baddo was like” that’s Sarz na”. My point is Naira didn’t know Sarz when he recorded that song,” he said.

