NAHCON to train state pilgrims board officials on hajj savings scheme

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has expressed commitment to train officials of State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards on the Hajj Savings Scheme.

The Executive Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, said this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday by the head of Public Affairs, Mrs Fatima Usara.

According to the statement, Hassan stated this while on an inspection tour of Hajj Development Levy projects in Adamawa state.

Hassan said the training on hajj savings scheme would further enlighten personnel of state pilgrims boards on the scheme as significant stakeholders of the Hajj industry in the country.

The NAHCON Chairman commended the progress of works at their different levels of completion, which was at least at 70 per cent completion.

“There is a hotel with 64-room capacity; the camp mosque has been completed 100 per cent, while work is on-going on the multipurpose hall and toilets.”

The Chairman, who commended the contractor handling the project, gave him a two-month grace period to complete the project.

Hassan also used the opportunity to sensitise the state pilgrims’ officials on the Hajj Training Institute, the digitalisation of Hajj operations and the Commission’s plan to reduce the number of days spent in Saudi Arabia during the pilgrimage.

He implored the Adamawa State Government to assist NAHCON’s aid with the construction of drainages at the Hajj camp, construction of access road to the site and the settlement of issues concerning the encroached NAHCON’s land.

Responding, Dr Salihu Abubakar, Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Pilgrims Commission, revealed that 2020 registered intending pilgrims in the state, only 52 sought for a refund, which has been fully completed.

He expressed enthusiasm over the NAHCON initiatives, reassuring that staff of the state pilgrim commission would be among the first to register under the training institute.

“This is because the commission takes staff capacity building seriously as a means of improving productivity,” Abubakar said.

(NAN)

