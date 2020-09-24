Ebonyi principals, proprietors condemn writing BECE questions on blackboard

EBONYI school principals and proprietors of private schools have expressed disappointment following the directive by the state government that questions for Basic Education Certificate Examination should be written on the blackboard instead of the usual printed question papers.

They made their feelings known to newsmen in Abakaliki at the end of their meeting with the state’s Commissioner for Education, Dr. Chima Onyebuchi.

According to them, the state’s directive will shortchange not only the students but the schools, saying that the ministry has no justification to direct that examination questions be written on blackboards after government had levied huge sums of money on the schools and the students.

Apart from pitting the parents, the pupils and students against individual school managers, they said the directive is not healthy for the educational development of the state.

“All the private schools were charged annual renewal fee ranging from N30,000 to 500,000 by the government based on assessment,” and aggrieved school private school proprietor said.

According to him, before now, each of the candidates in the 181 private schools and 226 public schools in the state had also paid a total sum of N3,050 which included practical examination and other petty fees to government through the schools.

“So, we are calling on Governor David Umahi to prevail on the ministry of education to print the examination question papers for the candidates to make the BECE worthwhile,” he said.

Reacting to the development, a student who identified herself as Nwanzuku, from one of the Junior Secondary Schools in Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state, said the examination would completely lose its significance for her if the question papers were not printed as usual.

The education commissioner had on Wednesday last week during an enlarged meeting with the school principals, proprietors, representatives of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, among others, announced that the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination had been approved to start on Monday, September 21, 2020.

On general school reopening, the commissioner noted that the ministry would send a memo to Governor David Umahi for approval of resumption date.

