NAHCON pledges support for Ogun on 2021 hajj

THE National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Lagos Zone, has promised to support the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (OGSMPWB) in achieving a smooth and successful hajj operation in 2021.

NAHCON’s zonal coordinator, Alhaji Gafar Babatunde, made the promise during the commission’s visit to the board at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, with the aim of keeping the state abreast of the commission’s objectives as regards preparation for the next hajj operation.

Babatunde said issues like hajj fare reduction, training institute, savings scheme and logistics deserved adequate attention and remained important to the commission.

“We are looking at how hajj fare can be reduced for affordability while introducing a savings scheme for any interested intending pilgrims. The plan is on-going to have a hajj institute where stakeholders can take up courses and get trained in hajj operations and any other innovations we can accommodate to ensure that pilgrims generally have value for their money,” he said.

The NAHCON officer stated that challenges faced during 2019 hajj operation had been noted and efforts had been made to address them for the sake of future operations.

“Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the calmness of Ogun pilgrims during the last hajj operation. Despite logistics challenges recorded, you bore with us. We will do our best to move forward so we can all have a better hajj experience next year,” he added.

The executive secretary of OGSMPWB, Alhaji Salau Dauda, emphasised the need for a synergy between NAHCON and individual states, saying the visit was necessary to avoid hiccups during the operation.

Dauda also said it was necessary to have developmental projects cut across all states of the federation in order to give them value for their contributions and accord them a sense of belonging.

“We are mindful of NAHCON’S efforts so far and we are also trusting that they will, in due time, spread hajj developmental projects across states in Nigeria. Also, better arrangements are being made for logistics, airline, to be precise so that we all can have better stories to tell,” Dauda said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

From 58,795 Samples, Nigeria Recorded 937 COVID-19 Cases Last Week

From the 58,795 samples tested last week, Nigeria recorded 937 new COVID-19 infections.

Tribune Online analysis also shows that the new confirmed cases are slightly higher than those recorded the previous week (October 25 – 31) where the country recorded 923 cases.NAHCON pledges support NAHCON pledges support

BREAKING: Joe Biden Elected 46th President Of United States

Democratic candidate, Joe Biden has been elected President of the United States of America.NAHCON pledges support

According to CNN projection, Biden polled 273 electoral college votes while President Trump garnered 213 electoral college votes.

Kamala Harris Becomes America’s First Female Vice President

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden’s vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.NAHCON pledges support

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE