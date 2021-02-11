NAHCON board intimates FCT minister of its activities

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, on Thursday, intimated the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Musa Bello, of activities of the fourth board of the commission since its inauguration.

Hassan intimated the minister when he led a delegation of the commission on a familiarisation visit to him in his office in Abuja.

According to a press release signed by Head, Public Affairs of NAHCON, Fatima Usara Umar, Alhaji Hassan informed Bello that the visit was to formally introduce the commission’s fourth board to him (minister) being the pioneer leader of “modern Hajj management” in Nigeria.

The chairman, who was in company with the three permanent commissioners of the commission, further explained that the delegation was also on the visit to solicit the FCT Minister’s advice in running affairs of the commission being a member of the modern industry ab initio.

Briefing the minister on the fourth board’s activities so far, Hassan informed that since its inauguration, the board had embarked on programmes, including implementation and progress of Hajj Savings Scheme; establishment of Hajj Training Institute; NAHCON’s Digital Transformation drive; expanding the commission’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) outlets and concern for staff welfare.

He, therefore, solicited the minister’s support by looking into NAHCON’s land application tendered since 2017 through its cooperative society.

Responding, Mallam Bello thanked the delegation for the visit and commended the fourth NAHCON board for its great feat within a very short time.

According to the minister, the Hajj Savings Scheme was indeed the way to go, bearing in mind its multiple advantages especially to the rural populace.

He advised the NAHCON leadership to cooperate with especially states’ pilgrims’ boards and other stakeholders in the Hajj industry.

Reminiscing his first and second terms in NAHCON, the minister disclosed that the focus of his board at the time he chaired NAHCON was to bring sanity and stability to Hajj affairs in Nigeria.

He informed that the challenges his board faced were huge, thus its goal then was for modern Hajj management to materialize, submitting that, “It was upon this accomplishment that the third board progressed.”

Bello commended the Abdullahi Mukhtar-led administration for transforming Hajj tremendously, describing it as a tremendous job.

He, however, called on the Hassan-led board to also build from where the former management stopped.

While promising to look into NAHCON’s request, the minister assured of his ministry’s assistance where necessary.

