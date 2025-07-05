NADDC graduates 50 female CNG mechanics in Edo 

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) on Friday graduated 50 young female mechanics trained by the Council on the conversion of petrol-powered vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered vehicles.

The NAADC, which began the training of the 50 female mechanics on Monday, said it chose Edo State for the pilot project in female CNG mechanics because the state had the highest number of female mechanics in the country.

In addition to that, the Council said the state adopted the CNG technology many years ago, ahead of other states in the federation, hence the decision to commence the female training programmes in the state.

Speaking at the colourful closing ceremony of the five-day programme held at the Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, the Director General/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, said that when the Council began the idea of CNG in Abuja, Edo State was the only state that came with over 15 youths for the maiden edition of the training

According to him, “Edo State is not new to automotive innovation. It was among the first to begin CNG use even before it became a national policy. This programme is both technically and economically viable, given Nigeria’s vast natural gas reserves.

Osanipin added, “By empowering women in this space, we are building national capacity and ensuring inclusive access to the CNG value chain,” pointing out that “Countries that have invested in women’s participation in the auto sector have also seen the highest uptake of gas-powered vehicles. Nigeria can and must follow suit.”

In her remarks at the ceremony, the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, said the event opened a new vista on the narratives on the perceptions about women in Nigeria’s energy and industrial sectors, adding that the CNG initiative followed extensive consultations in the automotive sector with a view to positioning women at the forefront of Nigeria’s industrial revolution.

“This moment is more than a graduation; it is a declaration of what is possible when progressive policies meet courageous women. These 50 women are not just mechanics—they are trailblazers and proof that the Renewed Hope Agenda is delivering real results.

“This programme is about rewriting the narrative—placing women not just in workshops but at the heart of national transformation. Careers have no gender, and dreams must know no limits,” Sulaiman-Ibrahim declared, drawing applause from the audience.” Sulaiman-Ibrahim enthused.

On his part, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh, who was represented by Ifeoma Williams, commended the inclusion of women in the country’s clean energy initiatives.

“You are not just mechanics; you are movement makers. Skills-led industrialisation and energy-linked empowerment are two pillars of our new national industrial policy, and you represent that vision in action.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, Nigeria’s first female mechanic and founder of Lady Mechanic Initiative (LMI), Sandra Aguebor said the 50 graduates would no doubt boost the needed manpower for the conversion of PMS (petrol) vehicles to those using Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Aguebor noted that the women mechanics in Edo State had the potential to convert vehicles from petrol to CNG following their training and successful graduation from the LMI, just as she maintained that the LMI had its presence in over 20 states in the country with certified coordinators.

She added that the overall objective was to move women and the girl child forward, particularly ensuring economic prosperity for their families and to keep hope alive for the girl child, whom she noted, were the most vulnerable in the society.

In his remarks, Governor Monday Okpebholo Edo State said that his administration planned to train and empower 54,000 women over a period of four years.

Governor Okpebholo also assured that an additional 1,000 women from each of the 18 local government areas would be trained as mechanics every quarter.

President of the Lady Mechanic Association of Nigeria, Sandra Aguebor, at whose workshop the females were trained, said there were many benefits of being a mechanic.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Umar Musa Ikhilor, praised the uniqueness of the Edo State programme.

“I’m very much aware that this conversion of CNG programme is a programme carried out by NADDC, and it has done that in about three states: Edo, Ekiti, and Imo.

“But Edo State is unique because this is the first time that all participants are women. Women trained as mechanics in collaboration with the Lady Mechanic Initiative. So, Edo State is setting a standard that will be difficult to beat by any other state.” The governor boasted.

